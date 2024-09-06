Kharkiv region: the number of injured in Russian attack in Liubotyn has increased

In the Kharkiv region, the number of injured in enemy shelling in Lyubotyn has increased to 5, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

The number of victims in the town of Lyubotyn has increased to 5. A 65-year-old woman sought medical help for an acute stress reaction - the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

Addendum

According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Russian occupants have been attacking Lyubotyn since the morning. "Chaotic rocket attacks hit civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, directly. There are wounded as a result of the shelling, but fortunately, their condition is not serious. However, all these strikes cause destruction of both power grids and transport infrastructure, so all our services are working on the spot to restore everything as soon as possible," noted Syniehubov.

In addition, other settlements in Kharkiv and Kupiansk districts were also affected, where six people were wounded as a result of hostile actions, the RMA said. Over the past day, the enemy hit civilian infrastructure with 8 multiple rocket launchers, launched 8 enemy drones, 5 of which were destroyed by our air defense forces.

"Evacuation of civilians from the frontline areas continues. Since May 10, 13,098 people have been protected, including 1,279 children. We are also planning to expand the forced evacuation from 29 settlements of Kupyansk district, where 268 children live," said the head of Kharkiv RMA.

In the village of Studenok, Izium district, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale fire that destroyed 130 households due to enemy shelling. According to preliminary data, 205 people have been left homeless.