Kharkiv region: Russians attack two infrastructure facilities in Bohodukhiv in the morning, 3 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the morning, Russian troops attacked two infrastructure facilities in the town of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region. Three civilians were injured in the shelling, and emergency services are working at the scene.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck two infrastructure facilities in the town of Bohodukhiv this morning, leaving three wounded, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Today at 9:29 the enemy attacked two infrastructure facilities in Bohodukhiv. Three civilians were wounded. The information is being updated
According to him, specialized services are already working on the ground.
