Kharkiv region: Russians attack two infrastructure facilities in Bohodukhiv in the morning, 3 wounded

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck two infrastructure facilities in the town of Bohodukhiv this morning, leaving three wounded, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Today at 9:29 the enemy attacked two infrastructure facilities in Bohodukhiv. Three civilians were wounded. The information is being updated - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, specialized services are already working on the ground.

Russian army hits an infrastructure facility in Kharkiv region with Iskander at night, 4 injured