Russian army hits an infrastructure facility in Kharkiv region with Iskander at night, 4 injured

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled two districts overnight, hitting an infrastructure facility with an Iskander missile, injuring 4 people. The day before, an infrastructure facility was also damaged by an enemy strike, and one person was killed and one injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, the situation with enemy shelling is as follows:

- May 27, 02:40, Izium district, Bohuslavka village. The shelling damaged 4 private houses and a car.

- 03:50-04:45, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. As a result of the shelling, grass and an outbuilding were burning.

- May 26, 23:43, Izium district, Andriivka village. Iskander hit an infrastructure facility. The buildings and 3 cars were damaged. 4 people were injured.

- 17:40, Kupyansk district, Nechvolodivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 2 hectares.

- 17:22, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 800 square meters.

- 14:30, Bohodukhiv district, Oleksandrivka village. The shelling damaged a fence and a truck.

- 13:30, Kupyansk district, Ustynivka village. As a result of the shelling, grass and shrubs were burning in the open area on the area of 2 hectares.

- 13:10, Kharkiv district, Kozacha Lopan village. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling.

- 12:00, Bohodukhiv district, Postolne village. A house was damaged by Russian shelling.

- 11:57, Izium district, near the village of Hlazunivka. Hit the ground in an open area. The fence of the enterprise was damaged.

- 11:40, Bohodukhiv district, Svitlychne village. A private house was burning as a result of the occupant's actions.

- 09:01, Lozova district, Oleksiivka village, outside. Grass and bushes were burning on the area of 1 hectare.

- 08:35, Krasnohrad district, Pershotravneve village. An infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of the fall of fragments of an unidentified type of ammunition.

- 08:29, Kharkiv, Nemyshlyansky district, grass fire in an open area.

- 08:25, Izium district, Kopanka village. Hit to an infrastructure object. A 41-year-old man died. A 32-year-old man was injured.

