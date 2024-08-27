Russian army hits an infrastructure facility in Kharkiv region with Iskander at night, 4 injured

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125680 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130306 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213958 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161578 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157784 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206788 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112619 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194443 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105201 views

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100301 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 77233 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 105562 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 102353 views
March 1, 04:55 AM • 63532 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213958 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206788 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194443 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 220884 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 208648 views
08:56 AM • 50727 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 153651 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 152693 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 156650 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 145147 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16743 views

At night, Russian troops shelled two districts of Kharkiv region. As a result of an Iskander strike on an infrastructure facility, 4 people were injured and buildings and cars were damaged.

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled two districts overnight, hitting an infrastructure facility with an Iskander missile, injuring 4 people. The day before, an infrastructure facility was also damaged by an enemy strike, and one person was killed and one injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, the situation with enemy shelling is as follows:

- May 27, 02:40, Izium district, Bohuslavka village. The shelling damaged 4 private houses and a car.

- 03:50-04:45, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. As a result of the shelling, grass and an outbuilding were burning.

- May 26, 23:43, Izium district, Andriivka village. Iskander hit an infrastructure facility. The buildings and 3 cars were damaged. 4 people were injured.

- 17:40, Kupyansk district, Nechvolodivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 2 hectares.

- 17:22, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 800 square meters.

- 14:30, Bohodukhiv district, Oleksandrivka village. The shelling damaged a fence and a truck.

- 13:30, Kupyansk district, Ustynivka village. As a result of the shelling, grass and shrubs were burning in the open area on the area of 2 hectares.

- 13:10, Kharkiv district, Kozacha Lopan village. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling.

- 12:00, Bohodukhiv district, Postolne village. A house was damaged by Russian shelling.

- 11:57, Izium district, near the village of Hlazunivka. Hit the ground in an open area. The fence of the enterprise was damaged.

- 11:40, Bohodukhiv district, Svitlychne village. A private house was burning as a result of the occupant's actions.

- 09:01, Lozova district, Oleksiivka village, outside. Grass and bushes were burning on the area of 1 hectare.

- 08:35, Krasnohrad district, Pershotravneve village. An infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of the fall of fragments of an unidentified type of ammunition.

- 08:29, Kharkiv, Nemyshlyansky district, grass fire in an open area.

- 08:25, Izium district, Kopanka village. Hit to an infrastructure object. A 41-year-old man died. A 32-year-old man was injured.

In Kharkiv region Russians attacked Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi at night: consequences were shown27.08.24, 08:41 • 26080 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

