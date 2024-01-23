Entrance to high-rise building destroyed due to Russian attack in Kharkiv - mayor

In Kharkiv, the entrance of an apartment building was completely destroyed by a morning strike by Russian troops, and the rubble is being dismantled to find people under it. Also, one of the city's districts has no electricity and partially no water, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The morning shelling resulted in the complete destruction of the entrance of an apartment building. Now rescuers are trying to dismantle the rubble to find people under it - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, "one of the most affected parts of Kyiv district has no electricity and partially no water." The relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling, the mayor added.

Addendum

The head of the Kharkiv regional police department, Serhiy Bolvinov , reportedthat enemy attacks hit both Kharkiv and the region.