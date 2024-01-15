ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Kharkiv fan" Kyrylo Kernes silences Russia's crimes in his hometown

"Kharkiv fan" Kyrylo Kernes silences Russia's crimes in his hometown

Kyiv  •  UNN

Kyrylo, the son of former Kharkiv Mayor Gennadiy Kernes, has not mentioned the shelling of the city on social media since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion.

After researching the Instagram and Facebook pages of Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, it turned out that he has never mentioned the shelling of his hometown and the deaths of Kharkiv residents since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, UNN reports.

So the question arises: how can a "fan of Kharkiv," as he calls himself on social media, keep silent about the terrible things that terrorist Russia is doing to his hometown?

Kyrylo Kernes has never published a post or story on any of his social media about the horrific shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian occupiers, including ordinary residential buildings. There is not a single post on his pages with condolences for the hundreds of Kharkiv residents who have already died - children, adults, pensioners - or words of support for his hometown.

The son of the former mayor of Kharkiv, who has almost 6.5 thousand followers on his social media accounts, is simply silent about Russia's terrible crimes against his hometown.

"I am a Kharkiv resident. I am a public figure. I support sports. A fan of my native Kharkiv. Active politician" - this is the description on Kirill Kernes' Instagram page, where he has 2,235 followers and 152 posts.

His Facebook page has twice the audience of 4,038 readers. There, Kyrylo Kernes describes himself as follows: "Athlete, politician, public figure. I love my family, Kharkiv and everything modern.

There is also not a single article condemning Russian aggression and the actions of the terrorist Putin against Ukraine.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the "active politician" has never been seen at the rallies of Ukrainians abroad, where our concerned fellow citizens demand international assistance in the fight against Russian terrorists - the supply of weapons and bringing terrorist Putin to justice.

Bloggers with millions of followers often complain that Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook , bans them for mentioning the war in Ukraine or tries to "shadow" such posts so that they are seen by fewer followers. Their position can be justified by the fact that they make money on advertising for their millions of followers.

However, even they publish posts of support for Ukrainians suffering from shelling and trying to help.

The audience of Kernes Jr. has several thousand followers, and social media does not bring him money. Therefore, there is no logical explanation for Kyrylo Kernes' silence on the bombing of Kharkiv, which led to the deaths of its residents, except indifference or cooperation with the enemy.

Kyrylo Kernes's pages have never been restricted by Meta, because the "fan of Kharkiv" simply keeps silent about the atrocities of the Russians. Although having a total audience of almost 6,500 people and not writing about the war-even after all this time-is, to put it mildly, strange for the "active politician" he considers himself.

Perhaps, sitting in Berlin, where Kyrylo Kernes fled after the start of Russia's large-scale invasion , it is more convenient to love your native Kharkiv?

Perhaps it is safer to keep silent there, knowing that after the shelling of your hometown, Kharkiv residents will not meet you on the street or in a store and ask you whose side you are on?

By the way, we previously reported that Kyrylo Kernes is suspected of possibly assisting pro-Russian elements to destabilize the region. The Russian-backed politician Yevhen Muraiev may use Kernes to promote Russian goals in Ukraine. UNN's sources reportedthat Kyrylo Kernes regularly travels to Vienna to meet with Muraiev.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

