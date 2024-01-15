"Kharkiv fan" Kyrylo Kernes silences Russia's crimes in his hometown

After researching the Instagram and Facebook pages of Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, it turned out that he has never mentioned the shelling of his hometown and the deaths of Kharkiv residents since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, UNN reports.

So the question arises: how can a "fan of Kharkiv," as he calls himself on social media, keep silent about the terrible things that terrorist Russia is doing to his hometown?

Kyrylo Kernes has never published a post or story on any of his social media about the horrific shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian occupiers, including ordinary residential buildings. There is not a single post on his pages with condolences for the hundreds of Kharkiv residents who have already died - children, adults, pensioners - or words of support for his hometown.

The son of the former mayor of Kharkiv, who has almost 6.5 thousand followers on his social media accounts, is simply silent about Russia's terrible crimes against his hometown.

"I am a Kharkiv resident. I am a public figure. I support sports. A fan of my native Kharkiv. Active politician" - this is the description on Kirill Kernes' Instagram page, where he has 2,235 followers and 152 posts.

His Facebook page has twice the audience of 4,038 readers. There, Kyrylo Kernes describes himself as follows: "Athlete, politician, public figure. I love my family, Kharkiv and everything modern.

There is also not a single article condemning Russian aggression and the actions of the terrorist Putin against Ukraine.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the "active politician" has never been seen at the rallies of Ukrainians abroad, where our concerned fellow citizens demand international assistance in the fight against Russian terrorists - the supply of weapons and bringing terrorist Putin to justice.

Bloggers with millions of followers often complain that Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook , bans them for mentioning the war in Ukraine or tries to "shadow" such posts so that they are seen by fewer followers. Their position can be justified by the fact that they make money on advertising for their millions of followers.

However, even they publish posts of support for Ukrainians suffering from shelling and trying to help.

The audience of Kernes Jr. has several thousand followers, and social media does not bring him money. Therefore, there is no logical explanation for Kyrylo Kernes' silence on the bombing of Kharkiv, which led to the deaths of its residents, except indifference or cooperation with the enemy.

Kyrylo Kernes's pages have never been restricted by Meta, because the "fan of Kharkiv" simply keeps silent about the atrocities of the Russians. Although having a total audience of almost 6,500 people and not writing about the war-even after all this time-is, to put it mildly, strange for the "active politician" he considers himself.

Perhaps, sitting in Berlin, where Kyrylo Kernes fled after the start of Russia's large-scale invasion , it is more convenient to love your native Kharkiv?

Perhaps it is safer to keep silent there, knowing that after the shelling of your hometown, Kharkiv residents will not meet you on the street or in a store and ask you whose side you are on?

By the way, we previously reported that Kyrylo Kernes is suspected of possibly assisting pro-Russian elements to destabilize the region. The Russian-backed politician Yevhen Muraiev may use Kernes to promote Russian goals in Ukraine. UNN's sources reportedthat Kyrylo Kernes regularly travels to Vienna to meet with Muraiev.