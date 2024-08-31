Kharkiv declares a day of mourning for those killed in the Russian attack

In Kharkiv, today, August 31, has been declared a day of mourning for the victims of the enemy shelling of the city the day before, Mayor Igor Terekhov said, reports UNN.

Yesterday the enemy struck another terrible blow in Kharkiv. Six dead, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed near a playground. 80 wounded, including 22 children, including a ten-month-old baby. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. Today Kharkiv is in mourning - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

