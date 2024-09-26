KCMA on the explosions in Kyiv: Air defense of the capital was not working, there were no missile strikes

In Kyiv, before and during the air alert, air defense forces and means did not work, enemy missile weapons were not used on the territory of the city, the KCMA commented on the information about the explosions in Kyiv, UNN reports .

Regarding the information about the explosions in Kyiv, which is being spread in the media. Before and during the air alert, the capital's air defense forces and facilities were not in operation. No enemy missile weapons were used on the territory of Kyiv. Trust only official sources of information. Do not panic and do not succumb to manipulation - KCMA said in a statement.

The air raid alert continues. The KCMA called for people to stay in shelters until the alert is lifted.

Earlier, residents of the capital reported explosion.