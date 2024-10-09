KAB's strike on Kharkiv: the enemy hit open territory, no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, Russian troops struck an open area in the Shevchenkivskyi district with a guided aerial bomb, and there are no reports of casualties . This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
Earlier it was reported that the Russian army attacked Kharkiv, , [3] the attack was carried out in the area of dense residential buildings.