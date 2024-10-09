KAB's strike on Kharkiv: the enemy hit open territory, no casualties

In Kharkiv, Russian troops struck an open area in the Shevchenkivskyi district with a guided aerial bomb, and there are no reports of casualties . This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

According to preliminary data, a strike by a KAB on an open area in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv was recorded. No casualties at this time - wrote Sinegubov.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian army attacked Kharkiv, , [3] the attack was carried out in the area of dense residential buildings.