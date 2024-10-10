Judicial “army” is thinning: almost a third of judicial positions in Ukraine are vacant

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 33908 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100113 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161790 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135056 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141464 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138251 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179611 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170653 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139720 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139439 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 85969 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107313 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109448 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161790 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179611 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170653 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198072 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187114 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139439 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139720 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145575 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137058 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154025 views
Actual
Judicial “army” is thinning: almost a third of judicial positions in Ukraine are vacant

Judicial “army” is thinning: almost a third of judicial positions in Ukraine are vacant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 151203 views

The number of judges in Ukraine is decreasing from year to year. As of October 2024, 29.6% of judicial positions (2096) remain vacant, with a total number of 6631 positions.

The number of judicial positions in Ukraine is decreasing year by year. At the same time, even the number of vacancies that exist today is not being filled in time. 29.6% of judicial positions are currently vacant. Volodymyr Bogatyr, a lawyer, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine, told UNN about this based on the response of the High Qualification Commission of Judges.

"Judicial reforms in Ukraine, among other relative achievements, have one absolute indicator of effectiveness: the number of judges is steadily decreasing over the years. Although the reformers are gradually reducing the maximum number of positions, judges still do not have time to fill them!" said Bogatyr.

The largest number of judicial positions since 2012 in Ukraine was recorded in 2016 - 9148. Before that, the number of positions was somewhat lower, but did not fall below 9,000.

Starting in 2017, after the next judicial reform came into effect and the amendments to the Constitution and the new Law on the Judiciary and the Status of Judges came into force, the number of judges' positions declined. And now it is 6631 (as of October 1, 2024).

Image

The lawyer also explained how the need for the number of judges is determined in Ukraine: the required number of judges is determined by the High Council of Justice, taking into account the advisory opinion of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, the judicial workload and within the limits of expenditures set out in the State Budget of Ukraine for the maintenance of courts and remuneration of judges.

"Based on the logic of officials, it turns out that the need for judges in Ukraine has decreased by as much as 29.1% from 2016 to 2022," Bogatyr said.

And here it is appropriate to consider the issue of the actual number of judges appointed, not just the number of positions.

"The figures provided by the HQCJ show that the actual number was at a fairly high level (over 8,000) until the change of power in Ukraine in 2014. In fact, in 2013, the number of appointed (elected) judges increased (from 8223 to 8371), but at the end of 2014, the number of judges decreased to 8062. And then there is a further decline. The lowest number of them was in 2023 - 4920 servants of Themis (as of October 1 of this year, their number has slightly increased). In general, from 2013 to 2023, the number of working judges decreased by 41.2%! In other words, people were leaving their positions (which they did not have time to fill) faster than the need was decreasing," the lawyer explains.

If you look at the numbers of vacancies, you will notice that the highest number of vacancies was in the reform year of 2016 (2774). The lowest number was in the period before the change of government in 2014 (only 700 vacancies in 2013).

Bogatyr also emphasizes the number of unfilled vacancies as a percentage of the total number of judicial positions.

"And here you can see that in the year of the judicial reform, it rose sharply to 30.3% and then they tried to keep it plus or minus at this level," the lawyer said.

As of October 1, there were 4988 judges in Ukraine, but since the HQCJ's response to the request and preparation of the material, the Commission has granted 5 resignations. This means that the current "shortage" of judges is 29.6% of the total number of positions, i.e. 2096 in absolute numbers.

According to Bogatyry, the trend that has led to the fact that almost 30% of judicial positions are currently unfilled has been influenced by politically motivated lustration and integrity checks (which should be done when judges are appointed to their positions, not with every change of government). And the long absence of a functioning judicial selection commission in the country - the HQCJ did not work from October 2019 to November 2023.

More information about the trends can be found in material - Chronicles of Judicial Selection

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising