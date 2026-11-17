Photograph: Mayela López/Reuters

On Monday, Costa Rican journalist Camilo Rodríguez was shot dead. He gained prominence by publishing allegations against suspected drug traffickers and politicians, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

According to media reports, this is the first known killing of a journalist in Costa Rica in the past 25 years. It occurred at a time when the country—which was long considered one of the most peaceful and stable democracies in Central America—is facing a surge in violence linked to drug trafficking carried out by international criminal groups.

According to the Red Cross, 51-year-old Rodríguez was attacked at around 3:20 p.m. local time on a busy highway on the outskirts of the capital, the city of San José.

President Laura Fernández condemned the attack in a video address.

"I am filled with outrage and anger over this cowardly murder of journalist Camilo Rodríguez. Regardless of the content of his publications, what happened today in our country is a stain on freedom of speech," Fernández said.

Attorney General Carlo Díaz told the local outlet Extra Noticias that investigators had found numerous bullet marks, and that the circumstances of the crime pointed to a contract killing, likely linked to the revelations published by Rodríguez. He provided no further evidence and did not name any suspects.

"We know that he was a journalist who publicly named people allegedly connected, according to his information, with drug trafficking," Díaz said, adding that Rodríguez had previously reported receiving threats but had declined protection.

"An attempt to silence a person who covers drug trafficking or corruption—in this case, a journalist—is a signal that is unacceptable in a democratic society."

Díaz vowed to make every effort to bring those responsible for the murder to justice.

The last similar attack on a media worker occurred in July 2001, when radio producer Parmenio Medina was shot dead on a highway in Santo Domingo—approximately the same area where Rodríguez was attacked.

Between 2013 and 2023, Costa Rica's homicide rate doubled, and it has declined only slightly since then.