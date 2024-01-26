January 26: International Customs Day, World Environmental Education Day

Today, January 26, is the International Customs Day, UNN reports.

It was on January 26, 1953, that the first conference of the Customs Cooperation Council began in Brussels. It was attended by representatives of 17 European countries, who approved the Convention on the Cooperation of Customs Services the next day.

In 1983, it was decided to celebrate the International Customs Day on January 26 every year.

Ukraine joined the Customs Cooperation Council in 1992. In 1994, the Council was renamed the World Customs Organization, which now includes 183 countries.

Its purpose is to create and disseminate guidelines and instructions in the field of customs. This helps to speed up the turnover of goods between different countries, improve the process of moving people and goods through border checkpoints, and regulate the work of customs services in the fight against criminal organizations, illicit trafficking in drugs, jewelry and other goods.

The history of the customs authorities of independent Ukraine dates back to 1991, when the State Customs Committee was established. After several reorganizations, it was transformed into the State Customs Service, which is currently operating.

The first days, weeks, and months of the war were a real test for Ukrainian customs officers. They met convoys of Ukrainian refugees, negotiated green corridors with customs officers from neighboring countries, and allowed humanitarian aid to pass through as quickly as possible.

In 1972, at a UN seminar in Stockholm, it was decided to celebrate World Environmental Education Day on January 26.

The goal of the event is to draw humanity's attention to the problems of environmental pollution and to raise the environmental awareness of the population of our planet.

One of the main events on the Day of Environmental Education is garbage collection.

January 26 is the Day of the Control and Audit Service in Ukraine. It was on January 26, 1993, that the law on the principles of operation of this important public authority was signed.

The main tasks of the ACS are to exercise state control over the expenditure of funds and material assets, their safety, the state and reliability of accounting and reporting in state governing bodies, state funds, budgetary institutions, as well as in enterprises and organizations that receive funds from budgets of all levels and state currency funds.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Theodore the Studite, who lived in the VIII-IX centuries.

Theodore was born in Byzantium into a wealthy family and married early. But at the age of 22, he decided to devote his life to the Lord and took monastic vows at the Bethany Monastery, located near Mount Olympus.

Theodore was a strong opponent of the iconoclasts. For this he was thrown into prison. Later he was released.

The monk wrote many works on religious themes. The relics of Theodotus are kept in the Studite Monastery, where he was abbot.

On January 26, Fedir, Arkadii, Ivan, Semen, and Mariia celebrate their name days.