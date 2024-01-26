January 26: International Customs Day, World Environmental Education Day

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 78067 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109553 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138959 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136857 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175805 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171491 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282155 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178191 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167182 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148826 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106002 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 81303 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 32902 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 55606 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 39357 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 78103 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282157 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249818 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234937 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260286 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 39357 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138961 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106459 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106453 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122582 views
Actual
January 26: International Customs Day, World Environmental Education Day

January 26: International Customs Day, World Environmental Education Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25080 views

It was on January 26, 1953, that the first conference of the Customs Cooperation Council began in Brussels. It was attended by representatives of 17 European countries, who approved the Convention on the Cooperation of Customs Services the next day.

Today, January 26, is the International Customs Day, UNN reports.

It was on January 26, 1953, that the first conference of the Customs Cooperation Council began in Brussels. It was attended by representatives of 17 European countries, who approved the Convention on the Cooperation of Customs Services the next day.

In 1983, it was decided to celebrate the International Customs Day on January 26 every year.

Ukraine joined the Customs Cooperation Council in 1992. In 1994, the Council was renamed the World Customs Organization, which now includes 183 countries.

Its purpose is to create and disseminate guidelines and instructions in the field of customs. This helps to speed up the turnover of goods between different countries, improve the process of moving people and goods through border checkpoints, and regulate the work of customs services in the fight against criminal organizations, illicit trafficking in drugs, jewelry and other goods.

The history of the customs authorities of independent Ukraine dates back to 1991, when the State Customs Committee was established. After several reorganizations, it was transformed into the State Customs Service, which is currently operating.

The first days, weeks, and months of the war were a real test for Ukrainian customs officers. They met convoys of Ukrainian refugees, negotiated green corridors with customs officers from neighboring countries, and allowed humanitarian aid to pass through as quickly as possible.

In 1972, at a UN seminar in Stockholm, it was decided to celebrate World Environmental Education Day on January 26.

The goal of the event is to draw humanity's attention to the problems of environmental pollution and to raise the environmental awareness of the population of our planet.

One of the main events on the Day of Environmental Education is garbage collection.

January 26 is the Day of the Control and Audit Service in Ukraine. It was on January 26, 1993, that the law on the principles of operation of this important public authority was signed.

The main tasks  of the ACS are to exercise state control over the expenditure of funds and material assets, their safety, the state and reliability of accounting and reporting in state governing bodies, state funds, budgetary institutions, as well as in enterprises and organizations that receive funds from budgets of all levels and state currency funds.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Theodore the Studite, who lived in the VIII-IX centuries.

Theodore was born in Byzantium into a wealthy family and married early. But at the age of 22, he decided to devote his life to the Lord and took monastic vows at the Bethany Monastery, located near Mount Olympus.

Theodore was a strong opponent of the iconoclasts. For this he was thrown into prison. Later he was released.

The monk wrote many works on religious themes. The relics of Theodotus are kept in the Studite Monastery, where he was abbot.

On January 26, Fedir, Arkadii, Ivan, Semen, and Mariia celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising