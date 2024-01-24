Italy denies Russia's statement about the death of an Italian officer in Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 77181 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109482 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138863 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136795 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175768 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171482 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282081 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178189 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167180 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148826 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105936 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 80827 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 32503 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 55049 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 38553 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 77181 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282081 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249745 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234856 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260211 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 38553 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138863 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106433 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106426 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122556 views
Italy denies Russia's statement about the death of an Italian officer in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25403 views

Italy denies Russia's claims that an Italian officer, Lieutenant Colonel Claudio Castiglia, died in Ukraine, calling them "fake news." The Italian Defense Ministry said that Castiglia died in Italy of natural causes.

Italy on Wednesday denied Russia's statement about the death of an Italian soldier in Ukraine, calling it fake news used as a weapon for psychological warfare. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Italian Ministry of Defense says that Lieutenant Colonel Claudio Castiglia died in Italy of natural causes, after the Russian Embassy in South Africa reposted a report that Castiglia was allegedly found dead in Ukraine.

The Italian Ministry of Defense strongly denies this horrific lie published on the social media account of the Russian Embassy in South Africa and warns the sowers of hatred against further spreading this horrific fake news. Isn't this how psychological warfare is waged, multiplying the grief of Lt. Col. Claudio Castille's family

- the statement reads.

Recall

The Italian government supported the extension of military aid to Ukraine until the end of 2024, which is pending approval by both houses of parliament.

Italy, which leads the G7, wants to destroy the narrative of Western "fatigue" from the war in Ukraine - Reuters23.01.24, 14:55 • 105413 views

Olga Rozgon

Politics

