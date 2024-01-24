Italy denies Russia's statement about the death of an Italian officer in Ukraine

Italy on Wednesday denied Russia's statement about the death of an Italian soldier in Ukraine, calling it fake news used as a weapon for psychological warfare. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Italian Ministry of Defense says that Lieutenant Colonel Claudio Castiglia died in Italy of natural causes, after the Russian Embassy in South Africa reposted a report that Castiglia was allegedly found dead in Ukraine.

The Italian Ministry of Defense strongly denies this horrific lie published on the social media account of the Russian Embassy in South Africa and warns the sowers of hatred against further spreading this horrific fake news. Isn't this how psychological warfare is waged, multiplying the grief of Lt. Col. Claudio Castille's family - the statement reads.

Recall

The Italian government supported the extension of military aid to Ukraine until the end of 2024, which is pending approval by both houses of parliament.

Italy, which leads the G7, wants to destroy the narrative of Western "fatigue" from the war in Ukraine - Reuters