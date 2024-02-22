It will take 4 hours to get to Chisinau and 40 minutes to pass the checkpoint: air transfer will be launched in Odesa region next week

Starting March 1, an air shuttle service will be operating on a regular basis from Odesa to Chisinau Airport. The travel time will be four hours and the checkpoint will take 40 minutes. This was reported to Novyny.LIVE (Odesa) by the deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Serhiy Kropyva, UNN reports.

Details

In order to use the air transfer services, you need to provide the relevant information on the website of the regional military administration and show your plane ticket, as well as provide information about the flight.

Comfortable buses will be launched from the bus station, which will deliver passengers from Odesa to Chisinau airport in a short period of time - 4 hours - Kropyva clarified.

The time is reduced because passengers will provide information about their movement in advance. This information will be sent to the Border Guard and Customs Service. Border guards will be able to check the information received in advance.

The project was initiated by the head of the regional state administration, Oleh Kiper, Kropyva says. It took less than two months from idea to implementation.

"The head of the regional state administration, with the support of international partners, has thought out the project. We plan to launch it on March 1.

The essence and mission of the project is to ensure that citizens of Ukraine and foreign citizens traveling from Odesa via Chisinau Airport by plane have the opportunity to quickly get from Odesa to Chisinau Airport," Kropyva added.

In addition, there will be a 50% discount for all military personnel, their family members, people with disabilities, war veterans, and combatants.

"And all the funds that the regional state administration will receive will be spent on the Armed Forces and our victory," he added.