It will take 4 hours to get to Chisinau and 40 minutes to pass the checkpoint: air transfer will be launched in Odesa region next week

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35471 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 134339 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 82239 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 302578 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 252857 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 197586 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234796 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252383 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158496 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372311 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 97373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 121337 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 88778 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 81809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 63048 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 64566 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 134353 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 302591 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 222277 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 252869 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23900 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31655 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31377 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 82898 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 89849 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

It will take 4 hours to get to Chisinau and 40 minutes to pass the checkpoint: air transfer will be launched in Odesa region next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25366 views

Next week, an air transfer will be launched in Odesa region.

It will take 4 hours to get to Chisinau and 40 minutes to pass the checkpoint: air transfer will be launched in Odesa region next week

Starting March 1, an air shuttle service will be operating on a regular basis from Odesa to Chisinau Airport. The travel time will be four hours and the checkpoint will take 40 minutes. This was reported to Novyny.LIVE (Odesa) by the deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Serhiy Kropyva, UNN reports.

Details

In order to use the air transfer services, you need to provide the relevant information on the website of the regional military administration and show your plane ticket, as well as provide information about the flight.

Comfortable buses will be launched from the bus station, which will deliver passengers from Odesa to Chisinau airport in a short period of time - 4 hours

- Kropyva clarified.

The time is reduced because passengers will provide information about their movement in advance. This information will be sent to the Border Guard and Customs Service. Border guards will be able to check the information received in advance.

The project was initiated by the head of the regional state administration, Oleh Kiper, Kropyva says. It took less than two months from idea to implementation.

"The head of the regional state administration, with the support of international partners, has thought out the project. We plan to launch it on March 1.

The essence and mission of the project is to ensure that citizens of Ukraine and foreign citizens traveling from Odesa via Chisinau Airport by plane have the opportunity to quickly get from Odesa to Chisinau Airport," Kropyva added.

In addition, there will be a 50% discount for all military personnel, their family members, people with disabilities, war veterans, and combatants.

"And all the funds that the regional state administration will receive will be spent on the Armed Forces and our victory," he added.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02