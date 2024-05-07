"It was heading from Ukraine to Egypt": a cargo ship ran aground and stopped traffic in the Bosphorus

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait has been suspended in both directions due to the grounding of the 229-meter cargo ship ALEXIS, which malfunctioned in front of the breakwater near the Haydarpaşa district of Istanbul, UNN reports, citing a statement by the Turkish Coastal Security Directorate and CNN Turk.

It was reported that rescue teams were sent to save the ship.

Details

The statement of the country's Coastal Security Directorate "regarding the 229-meter-long cargo ship named ALEXIS, which ran aground due to machinery failure in front of the Istanbul Haydarpaşa breakwater while sailing from Ukraine to Egypt" states that the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure is in contact with the Coastal Security Directorate.

Three tugs, two high-speed rescue boats and divers were immediately sent to the scene. "Vessel traffic on the Bosphorus has been temporarily suspended in both directions," the statement said.