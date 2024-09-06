Israeli troops withdraw from Jenin, the city and refugee camp, after ten days of invasion

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 2332 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149239 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148529 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152650 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143595 views
Israeli troops withdraw from Jenin, the city and refugee camp, after ten days of invasion

Israeli troops withdraw from Jenin, the city and refugee camp, after ten days of invasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12547 views

The Israeli army has completed an operation in the West Bank town and refugee camp of Jenin. According to the Israelis, 14 “terrorists” were killed, more than 30 suspects were detained, and the Palestinians reported 29 deaths.

Israeli troops withdrew this Friday from the town and refugee camp of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, after ten days of invasion. UNN writes with reference to Swiss Info and Euronews.

Details

Israeli troops have left the West Bank city of Jenin, where they were stationed as part of Operation Summer Camp. The Israeli army limited itself to confirming in a brief statement that in these last days of the Jenin invasion, “they killed 14 terrorists and detained more than 30 suspects.

Numerous terrorist infrastructure facilities were dismantled, including an underground weapons cache located under a mosque

- the text says.

According to Palestinian sources, at least 29 Palestinians were killed, most of them members of armed groups.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Israel and Hamas to conclude a truce agreement in Gaza. He stated that the agreement is 90% ready, although Netanyahu denies this.

Israel and Hamas agree on truce for vaccination in Gaza30.08.24, 06:51 • 88669 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising