Israeli troops withdraw from Jenin, the city and refugee camp, after ten days of invasion

Israeli troops withdrew this Friday from the town and refugee camp of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, after ten days of invasion. UNN writes with reference to Swiss Info and Euronews.

Israeli troops have left the West Bank city of Jenin, where they were stationed as part of Operation Summer Camp. The Israeli army limited itself to confirming in a brief statement that in these last days of the Jenin invasion, “they killed 14 terrorists and detained more than 30 suspects.

Numerous terrorist infrastructure facilities were dismantled, including an underground weapons cache located under a mosque - the text says.

According to Palestinian sources, at least 29 Palestinians were killed, most of them members of armed groups.

