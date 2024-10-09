Israel suffers rocket attack from Lebanon: 5 wounded

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recorded about 40 rocket launches from Lebanon. The areas of the Upper Galilee and the Gulf of Haifa were shelled. According to medical reports, five people were injured, UNN reports with reference to the IDF and The Times of Israel.

After sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee and Haifa Bay areas, approximately 40 shells were detected fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the shells were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, some fell in the area - the IDF said in a Telegram message.

According to medical reports, five people sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of a rocket attack in the Haifa area.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reports that a 16-year-old boy in moderate condition and four other people aged 40 to 50 in light condition are being taken to Rambam Hospital.

In addition, a 36-year-old cyclist sustained minor injuries as a result of a collision with a car during the air raid.

