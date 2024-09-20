Israel strikes Beirut, killing Hezbollah commander

On Friday, the Israeli army launched an air strike on the Lebanese capital Beirut, killing Hezbollah operations commander Ibrahim Akil. This was reported by Reuters, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

"Israel on Friday killed a senior Hezbollah commander in an airstrike in a southern Beirut suburb. The target was Hezbollah's operations commander Ibrahim Akil, who serves in the group's highest military body. Akil was killed along with members of the elite Radwan unit as they were holding a meeting," the newspaper writes.

The publication notes that the United States has put a $7 million bounty on Akil's head because of his involvement in the deadly 1983 bombing of Marines in Lebanon

According to preliminary data from the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the strike killed eight people and injured 59 others.

Recall

On the evening of September 19, the IDF, on the instructions of Israeli intelligence , struck at hundreds of Hezbollah launchers in Lebanon, ready to be used to fire at Israel.