Israel announces the elimination of Hezbollah's headquarters commander in the Beirut area

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had eliminated Hezbollah's Chief of Staff Suhail Hussein Husseini, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday (Monday), the Israeli Air Force conducted a precision strike based on intelligence in the Beirut area, killing Suhail Hussein Husseini, the commander of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF said on social media.

As noted, the headquarters controls Hezbollah's logistics and is responsible for budgeting and managing the organization's various divisions.

"Husseini played a crucial role in the transfer of weapons between Iran and Hezbollah and was responsible for the distribution of advanced weapons to Hezbollah units, overseeing both the transportation and distribution of these weapons. In addition, he was a member of the Jihad Council, Hezbollah's highest military leadership council," the IDF said.

"In his position, Husseini was responsible for budgeting and logistical management of Hezbollah's most sensitive projects, including the organization's military plans and other special operations, such as coordinating terrorist attacks against the State of Israel from Lebanon and Syria," the Israeli Defense Forces reported.

Israel declares new areas on the border with Lebanon a closed military zone