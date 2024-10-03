Israel says struck Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut

The Israeli Defense Forces said it struck Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"A short time ago, Israeli Air Force fighter jets, acting on intelligence from the Israel Defense Forces, struck targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, including terrorists belonging to the unit, intelligence gathering facilities and command centers," the IDF said in a statement on social media.

The Intelligence Corps, as noted, is Hezbollah's main intelligence agency and is responsible for collecting intelligence on the Israel Defense Forces and the State of Israel. "The headquarters directs Hezbollah's intelligence activities and coordinates strategic intelligence gathering capabilities," the IDF said.

