Iran rejects G7 condemnation of attack on Israel as “unilateral”

In the note, the Iranian Foreign Ministry blamed the G7 after the G7 issued a statement yesterday condemning Iran's attack on Israel.

Writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

The Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday condemned the G7 statement condemning Tuesday's rocket attack against Israel and calling for tougher sanctions against Tehran. In particular, Iran accused the G7 of “bias and irresponsibility”.

Earlier, G7 leaders expressed “strong concern” about the crisis in the Middle East, warning that a regional conflict is not in anyone's interest.

