Investigation of child abuse in a rehabilitation center in Lviv region: prosecutors announce possible new suspicions

Law enforcement officers have already interrogated about 50 people in the case of violence against children in an educational and rehabilitation center in Lviv region. A teacher at the center was notified of suspicion of intentionally inflicting beatings on a minor, but this is probably not the last notification of suspicion in this case, said Yuriy Matlakh, head of the department for the protection of children's interests and combating domestic violence at the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on the air of the national marathon, UNN reports.

Prosecutors and investigators are taking measures to establish all the circumstances. To date, about 50 people have been questioned in the proceedings, a number of searches have been conducted, temporary access to things and documents has been granted, and relevant expert examinations have been ordered - said Matlach.

According to him, a teacher at the educational and rehabilitation center has been notified of suspicion of intentional beatings and other violent acts that caused physical pain to the minor. She and the head of the institution were suspended from duty. Internal investigations are ongoing.

"This is probably not the last notice of suspicion in this case," Matlach added.

He indicated that children who may be witnesses, eyewitnesses and victims have been moved to a safe place. They are being provided with appropriate medical, psychological and legal assistance.

The children were interviewed using the "green room" methodology under video recording to further minimize their involvement in the criminal proceedings and avoid repeated trauma, Matlakh emphasized.

