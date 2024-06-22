Invaders launched four strikes on Kharkiv: there are dead and wounded

The Russian army launched four strikes on Kharkiv, there are dead and wounded. This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Previously, four blows fell on Kharkiv. It is known about getting into the area of dense residential development - said Terekhov.

Subsequently, he added that as a result of the enemy attack, there are dead and wounded.

"The blow fell on a residential building," Terekhov summed up.

