Invaders advanced in Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, near Novopokrovsky and Vladimirovka-DeepState

On the front line, the terrorist forces advanced in Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, near Novopokrovsky and Vladimirovka. This is reported by DeepState, reports UNN.

The invaders continue active operations in the Pokrovsky direction, making 46 attempts to oust the Ukrainian defenders from their positions. Most of the attacks (more than half) were carried out from the Ocheretino area. The situation remains tense.

