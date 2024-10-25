Indonesia announces its intention to join BRICS
The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the start of the process of joining the BRICS. New President Prabowo Subianto is seeking to strengthen the country's role in international relations.
Indonesia has expressed its intention to join the BRICS group of countries at the latest summit of the bloc in Russia, the country's foreign ministry said late Thursday night, UNN reports citing the Financial Times.
"With this announcement, the process of Indonesia's accession to BRICS has begun," the ministry said.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who took office last week, has shown interest in the country playing a more active role in foreign affairs.
He was not present at the summit, but Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said that "Indonesia's accession to the BRICS is a manifestation of an independent and active foreign policy.
"This does not mean that we support any particular bloc, but rather that we actively participate in all forums," he added.