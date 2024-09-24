Incendiary evening in Belgorod, Russia: air defense was activated, fires broke out in the city

It was noisy in the Russian city of Belgorod today. According to the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov, Russian air defense was operating, fires broke out in the city, and there are wounded, UNN reports with reference to Astra.

According to Gladkov, the air defense system was activated for the second time that day and "shot down several air targets.

"As a result of direct hits, 4 houses, a garage and an outbuilding caught fire... 23 private houses, 3 outbuildings and 5 cars were damaged," Gladkov wrote on his telegram channel, adding that the information is being clarified.