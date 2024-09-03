In Zhytomyr region a car was thrown onto a crossover after a collision: 7 people were injured, including two children

Two passenger cars collided in Zhytomyr district, one of them was thrown into a crossover, two children and five adults were injured in the accident, the Main Police Department in Zhytomyr region reported, UNN reports.

Details

The car crash occurred on September 3 on the Vystupovychi - Zhytomyr - Mohyliv-Podilskyi highway, near the village of Pavlenkivka. "Preliminarily, around 12:00, there was a collision between a Skoda Superb and a Skoda Fabia moving in opposite directions. As a result of the impact, the latter collided with a Volkswagen crossover driven by a 36-year-old resident of Vinnytsia region," police said.

"As a result of the accident, both drivers of the cars, aged 37 and 41, were injured. They were taken to medical institutions. In addition, five passengers of the cars, including a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were hospitalized with injuries," the police said.

The police are currently investigating all the causes and circumstances of the incident, including identifying all the victims.

