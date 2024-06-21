In Ukraine mostly dry weather and up to 30°C - forecasters

Throughout Ukraine, Mostly dry weather is expected today, the air temperature will reach 22-27° per day, in Transcarpathia - up to 30°. This was reported to UNN in the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on June 21, No precipitation, only at night in the far east of the country in some places short-term rain, thunderstorms.

The wind is mainly north-westerly, 5-10 M/s, in the eastern regions during the day gusts of 15-20 m/s.

The temperature at night is 11-16°, during the day 22-27°, in Transcarpathia up to 30°.

In The Kyiv Region

Partly cloudy. No precipitation.

The wind is north-westerly, 5-10 M / s.

Temperature at night 11-16°, in the afternoon 22-27°; in Kiev at night 13-15°, in the afternoon 24-26°.