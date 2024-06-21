In the US, the sale of Kaspersky Lab products was banned due to a threat to national security

Kaspersky Lab, Inc., an American subsidiary of Russia's Kaspersky Lab, will no longer be able to sell antivirus software and other cybersecurity products in the United States, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of industry and security (BIS) said on June 20.

Details

The decision also applies to enterprises affiliated with Kaspersky Lab, its subsidiaries and parent companies.

BIS notes that this is the first decision made by its Office of information and communication technologies. This office is designed to detect information transactions in the United States that pose an "unacceptable risk to national security.

Therefore, the company "as a whole" will no longer be able to sell its software in the United States or continue to support applications that are already in use. The sanctions list also includes Russia's Kaspersky Lab, Kaspersky Group and Britain's Kaspersky Labs Limited.

The final conclusion and inclusion in the list is the result of a long and thorough investigation that found that the company's continued operations in the United States pose a threat to national security — due to the Russian government's offensive cyber capabilities and ability to influence or direct Kaspersky's activities — which cannot be resolved with restrictions other than a complete ban the Bureau said in a statement.

BIS also recommends that users who use Kaspersky software switch to other software. The Ministry allows Kaspersky to continue "certain operations" in the United States on September 29, 2024.