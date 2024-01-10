In the Tavria sector, enemy losses amounted to 391 personnel and 42 pieces of military equipment over the last day

In the Tavriya sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated almost 400 Russian occupants and destroyed 42 units of enemy military equipment over the past day. This was reported by the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

In the Tauride operational area, the enemy carried out 25 air strikes, fired 42 combat engagements and made 705 artillery attacks yesterday. Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated areas, - the statement said.

Details

The total losses of the occupants over the past day amounted to 391 people and 42 pieces of military equipment. In particular, 2 tanks, 10 armored personnel carriers, 4 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 17 UAVs and 7 vehicles.

Recall

