In the parking lot of a shopping center in the Darnytsia district, a minibus driver hit a woman who died on the spot

Kyiv police have opened a criminal investigation into a fatal accident in a shopping center parking lot. This was reported by the Kyiv police, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the afternoon of February 8, in the parking lot of a shopping center in the Darnytskyi district, the driver of a Renault minibus ran over a woman while reversing.

Investigators from the police headquarters arrived at the scene. It has been preliminarily established that the driver of a minibus born in 1998 was reversing out of a parking lot and hit a 67-year-old woman. The woman from Kyiv was seriously injured and died at the scene.

Investigators registered this fact in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles, if they caused the death of the victim. According to preliminary information, the driver was driving in a sober state.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with or without deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years. All the circumstances of the fatal accident are being established.