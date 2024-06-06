In the Odessa region, officials of the Migration Service, who "earned" on foreigners, found property worth almost 150 million Hryvnia

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

In the Odessa region, officials of the Migration Service, who "earned" on foreigners, found property worth almost 150 million Hryvnia

In the Odessa region, officials of the Migration Service, who "earned" on foreigners, found property worth almost 150 million Hryvnia

Kyiv

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to the head of the Migration Control Department of the State Migration Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region and an employee of the same department, who promised a foreign citizen to resolve the issue and stay in Ukraine for money.

In the Odessa region, law enforcement officers exposed officials of the Migration Service who "earned" on foreigners. They found property worth almost 150 million UAH. this was reported in the press service of the state Bureau of Investigation, Reports UNN

Employees of the state Bureau of Investigation together with the SBU reported suspicion to the head of the Migration Control Department of the State Migration Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region and an employee of the same department, who promised a foreign citizen to solve the issue and stay in Ukraine for money

- the message says.

 for 20 thousand US dollars, officials undertook to help a native of Moldova, who is now in Ukraine. The man's passport of a citizen of Ukraine was revoked, so he was expected to be forcibly deported.

 officials advised him to appeal his deportation to the court. They promised to help him win the court and even undertook to prepare the necessary documents for the court, influence the judge and other employees of the State Migration Service who would represent the position of the institution in court.

Two employees of the state migration service were informed of suspicion of accepting an offer of illegal benefits for influencing decision-making by a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion committed by prior agreement by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 8 years ' imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Officials were given preventive measures in the form of detention with an alternative to bail for the head of the Department – 70 million UAH, an employee - 7 million UAH.

 At the place of work and residence of officials,  searches were conducted and money was found, including cryptocurrency, jewelry and property worth at least UAH 140 million, the value of which significantly exceeds their legal earnings, the state Bureau of investigation indicated.  only the jewelry of the manager's wife, according to preliminary estimates, is worth almost 3 million UAH.

 Among other things, the chief was found to have an elite House of 200 square meters registered to his mother and a car purchased last year in the salon for 7 million hryvnias. The official's mother also owns many dugouts, other houses and shops.

 According to the annual declaration for 2023, the official received a salary totaling UAH 345,116.

The issue of additional qualification for illegal enrichment is being resolved (articles 368-5 and 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

