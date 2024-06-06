In the Odessa region, officials of the Migration Service, who "earned" on foreigners, found property worth almost 150 million Hryvnia

In the Odessa region, law enforcement officers exposed officials of the Migration Service who "earned" on foreigners. They found property worth almost 150 million UAH. this was reported in the press service of the state Bureau of Investigation, Reports UNN.

Employees of the state Bureau of Investigation together with the SBU reported suspicion to the head of the Migration Control Department of the State Migration Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region and an employee of the same department, who promised a foreign citizen to solve the issue and stay in Ukraine for money - the message says.

for 20 thousand US dollars, officials undertook to help a native of Moldova, who is now in Ukraine. The man's passport of a citizen of Ukraine was revoked, so he was expected to be forcibly deported.

officials advised him to appeal his deportation to the court. They promised to help him win the court and even undertook to prepare the necessary documents for the court, influence the judge and other employees of the State Migration Service who would represent the position of the institution in court.

Two employees of the state migration service were informed of suspicion of accepting an offer of illegal benefits for influencing decision-making by a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion committed by prior agreement by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 8 years ' imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Officials were given preventive measures in the form of detention with an alternative to bail for the head of the Department – 70 million UAH, an employee - 7 million UAH.

At the place of work and residence of officials, searches were conducted and money was found, including cryptocurrency, jewelry and property worth at least UAH 140 million, the value of which significantly exceeds their legal earnings, the state Bureau of investigation indicated. only the jewelry of the manager's wife, according to preliminary estimates, is worth almost 3 million UAH.

Among other things, the chief was found to have an elite House of 200 square meters registered to his mother and a car purchased last year in the salon for 7 million hryvnias. The official's mother also owns many dugouts, other houses and shops.

According to the annual declaration for 2023, the official received a salary totaling UAH 345,116.

The issue of additional qualification for illegal enrichment is being resolved (articles 368-5 and 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The state Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation against 7 managers of Zhevago