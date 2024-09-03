In the Czech Republic, 30 migrants were found in a truck, one woman died

In the Czech Republic, police found dozens of migrants and a dead woman in a truck. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

In the Czech Republic, police found about 30 migrants and one dead person in a truck trailer. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when the truck was stopped on a highway about 18 kilometers from Prague.

Medical personnel provided assistance to a 30-year-old woman who was found unconscious. After resuscitation, she was pronounced dead on the spot.

The police used a helicopter to search for the migrants who had escaped from the truck. Traffic on the highway was suspended during the operation. No more information about the migrants is available yet, but it is likely that the truck was heading to another country, as the Czech Republic is a transit point for many migrants on their way to Western Europe.

