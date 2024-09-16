In South Korea, 8 people were rescued after a fishing boat capsized

Eight people have been rescued after a fishing boat capsized off the coast of South Korea. This is reported by Yonhap , UNN reports.

Details

The South Korean Coast Guard rescued eight people who were trapped in the water after a fishing boat capsized off the country's west coast.

President Yun Suk-yol was informed of the incident and ordered the Coast Guard to mobilize all possible forces and resources for the rescue operation.

