In South Korea, 8 people were rescued after a fishing boat capsized
Kyiv • UNN
The South Korean Coast Guard rescued 8 people after a fishing boat capsized off the west coast. President Yun Suk-yol ordered to mobilize all forces for the rescue operation.
Eight people have been rescued after a fishing boat capsized off the coast of South Korea. This is reported by Yonhap , UNN reports.
Details
The South Korean Coast Guard rescued eight people who were trapped in the water after a fishing boat capsized off the country's west coast.
President Yun Suk-yol was informed of the incident and ordered the Coast Guard to mobilize all possible forces and resources for the rescue operation.
