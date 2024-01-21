In Sevastopol "clap": three explosions, occupation authorities report air defense work

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol three explosions took place. This was reported by local residents. At the same time, the so-called "governor" of occupied Crimea Mikhail Razvozhayev claims that Russian air defense allegedly shot down an aerial target over the Black Sea, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, the publication Krym.Realii, citing its sources in Crimea, reported about explosions in occupied Sevastopol. All this happened against the background of the announcement of an air alert across the peninsula.

It was specified that smoke was seen over the city center. It was assumed that the smoke was related either to the Russian military using camouflage equipment in the Sevastopol Bay area or to the work of air defense.

It was also reported that traffic on the Kerch bridge was blocked. It is noted that this is usually due to missile or drone attacks.

Night attack on maritime terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia: SBU special operation - source

Supplement

The local guerrilla publick "Crimean Wind" reported that the Russian army had taken a Ka-52 military helicopter into the air. The guerrillas spotted it over the Krasnoperekopsk district. The information was promptly transmitted to the AFU.