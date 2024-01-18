ukenru
In Russia, it was loud in several regions at night: one of the drones crashed into the territory of an oil terminal in the Leningrad region - rosmedia

In Russia, it was loud in several regions at night: one of the drones crashed into the territory of an oil terminal in the Leningrad region - rosmedia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24668 views

Drone attacks on a seaport and an oil terminal in Russia's Leningrad region caused an explosion and fire.

Overnight, explosions were heard in several regions of Russia.  Drones tried to attack a seaport in the Leningrad region, one of them crashed on the territory of an oil terminal in the Leningrad region, according to rosmedia, UNN reports. 

Details 

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the alleged downing of drones over Moscow and Leningrad regions at night. 

In Belgorod, air defense systems were seen working. According to the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, one person was allegedly injured. 

According to the Russian media, three drones were launched in total: two of them were allegedly suppressed by the Russian Electronic Warfare forces and fell into the Gulf of Finland. 

Another drone crashed and exploded on the territory of the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal oil and gas company, ASTRA sources report. Preliminary, there were no casualties or damage. 

According to  Baza, the drone's wreckage fell in the open area of one of the port's elevator yards, between fuel oil tanks. After the crash, the drone exploded, causing a fire. The burning area was 130 square meters.

Supplementary

The St. Petersburg Oil Terminal began operations in 1996 on the site of the Leningrad Port's Oil Loading District. It is Russia's largest oil product transshipment terminal in the Baltic region (throughput capacity is 12.5 million tons per year).

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

