$45.000.1450.530.03
ukenru
12:55 AM • 172 views
Musk himself ordered Starshield's operations for Ukraine to be restricted and may have coordinated this with Trump – WSJ
12:17 AM • 2982 views
How did it happen that a Russian satellite nearly collided with ICEYE, which gathers intelligence for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
11:38 PM • 5216 views
The remains of more than 40 Ukrainians, presumably killed during the 1944 massacre, have been found in PolandPhoto
10:56 PM • 7570 views
Trump said that Russian tanks became stuck near Kyiv in 2022 because of the heaviest rain in 10 yearsVideo
10:17 PM • 8370 views
The Vice-President of the European Parliament announced a hunger strike over the humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky
09:37 PM • 10182 views
Trump may completely halt the supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine – NATO warns of the risks
09:08 PM • 10279 views
PSG defeated "Barcelona", while "Manchester City" scored 5 goals: Champions League match resultsPhoto
08:56 PM • 10064 views
Ukraine has shown heroism, but military aid to it has depleted U.S. weapons stocks – HegsethVideo
08:12 PM • 10897 views
Trump made new absurd statements about Ukraine while Zelenskyy was meeting with Witkoff
07:55 PM • 10399 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 64 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and struck enemy equipment as well — General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2.8m/s
92%
760mm
Popular news
Robert Kennedy's granddaughter died at the age of 42 — what is known about her and her lifePhotoOctober 20, 03:13 PM • 15276 views
Four districts in Kyiv partially without power due to the Russian attack — where electric public transport services have been suspendedOctober 20, 03:21 PM • 16188 views
Military personnel’s leave abroad: what documents need to be prepared for travelOctober 20, 03:36 PM • 17477 views
A large-scale museum dedicated to The Beatles will open in Liverpool in 2028PhotoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 14249 views
"A Real Disgrace" — Professional Model Criticizes Kylie Jenner's Appearance at Victoria's SecretOctober 20, 06:40 PM • 10054 views
Publications
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo07:30 PM • 15739 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protectedOctober 20, 05:50 PM • 26106 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Exclusive
October 20, 05:23 PM • 22592 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 30590 views
Can one be discharged from military service while being Absent Without Leave (AWOL), and what are the nuances: a lawyer explains
Exclusive
October 20, 01:08 PM • 29466 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Jonas Gahr Støre
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oslo
Norway
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump was harshly rude to journalists at least three times during a press conference at the White HouseVideo12:06 AM • 1184 views
In South Korea, 3 star couples announced their weddings within 3 days11:06 PM • 2234 views
Lady Gaga hinted at a return with new music after the birth of her first child10:06 PM • 3192 views
"Mamma Mia!" star Amanda Seyfried spoke about life after splitting from her husband09:08 PM • 4896 views
Prince Harry said he wanted to "let go of the past" and reconcile with his father and brother08:10 PM • 6442 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Film
Series

In Russia, direct mayoral elections have been almost entirely abolished: residents will vote in only two regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Khabarovsk has abolished direct mayoral elections, leaving them only in Abakan and Anadyr. Officials will be elected by deputies upon the governor’s nomination.

In Russia, direct mayoral elections have been almost entirely abolished: residents will vote in only two regions

Russia continues to roll back local self-government. The Khabarovsk City Duma abolished direct mayoral elections, after which only 2 administrative centers of regions in the country remained where residents can independently elect the head of the city. The Moscow Times reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Under Khabarovsk’s new charter, the mayor will now be elected by deputies upon the nomination of the regional governor. Local authorities explained the changes as being required by federal legislation.

Andriy Beloglazov, chairman of the City Duma, even compared the new system with the practices of tsarist Russia. According to him, 123 years ago, Khabarovsk residents lived under a similar charter, when the mayor was elected by representatives of local self-government.

Where direct mayoral elections still remain in Russia

Following the decision in Khabarovsk, among the administrative centers of Russia’s regions, direct mayoral elections remain only in Abakan, Khakassia, with a population of about 184,000, and Anadyr, Chukotka, where approximately 13,000 people live.

The last popularly elected mayor of Khabarovsk, Sergey Kravchuk, resigned back in September after being elected as a State Duma deputy from the United Russia party.

In the early 2000s, residents of most of Russia’s regional capitals elected mayors themselves. However, following legislative changes in 2003, the authorities gradually transferred the right to appoint city leaders to deputies. By the mid-2010s, direct elections remained in fewer than 20 such cities.

In March 2025, the Russian authorities adopted a new law on local self-government that effectively enshrined the abandonment of direct elections in regional capitals. By the end of that year, mayoral elections had been abolished in Yakutsk, and a similar decision has now been made in Khabarovsk.

More than 45,000 foreigners from 151 countries have signed contracts with the Russian army — Coordination Headquarters20.10.26, 18:36 • 4786 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World