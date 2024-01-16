In Russia, a student was sentenced to 5 years in prison for allegedly "cooperating with Ukrainian special services"

Kurgan Regional Court in Russia sentenced a student of one of the local universities to five years in a general regime colony for allegedly "cooperating with the Ukrainian special services". This was reported by the TV channel "Current Time", UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the convict was found guilty of "cooperation on a confidential basis with a foreign organization". In addition to the term in the colony, he was sentenced to a year of restricted freedom upon release.

According to the prosecution, in March last year, the convict contacted representatives of an unnamed Ukrainian organization banned in Russia and received "instructions on how to carry out sabotage and subversion.

The investigation claimed that the student was asked to distribute "pro-Ukrainian materials" and collect addresses of local military units, military registration and enlistment offices, FSB, Interior Ministry and Rosgvardia units.

The FSB claims that after his arrest, the young man confessed to the crimes. It has not been reported whether he pleaded guilty in court.

The human rights portal Mediaphone believes that the defendant is 20-year-old Maksim Kharytonov, who was detained by the FSB in mid-October 2023.

FSB adds Russian Volunteer Corps to the list of terrorist organizations