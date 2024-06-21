In Rostov, Russia, the supply base of the Ministry of internal affairs is on fire on a large scale: what is known

In Rostov, Russia, the base of the Ministry of internal affairs is on fire. the fire area is 700 square meters, reports UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Local channels and media write that the North Caucasian base for storing supply resources of the Ministry of internal affairs on Vyatskaya street is on fire in the city.

Down Mash reports that the fire area is 700 square meters.

There are no other details at the time of publication.