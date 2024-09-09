In the Rivne region, a 23-year-old girl danced to Russian music near portraits of fallen soldiers, law enforcement officers drew up an administrative report, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the Rivne region.

Details

It is known that the 23-year-old girl had previously come to the attention of law enforcement officers, as she had repeatedly left her place of residence, leaving her two young children with her grandmother.

While monitoring social media, the police found a video of a girl on the central square of the district center, where portraits of the fallen Heroes are installed, demonstrating obscene gestures to the music in the language of the aggressor state.

Community police officers together with SBU officers identified and tracked down the offender. It was a 23-year-old resident of Sarnia.

She confesses to the crime, regrets her actions and apologizes to the relatives of the fallen defenders.

Patrol policemen drew up a report of administrative offense against the resident of Sarny under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (disorderly conduct).

