In Rivne region, a girl danced to Russian music near portraits of fallen soldiers: police drew up a report

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
In Rivne region, a girl danced to Russian music near portraits of fallen soldiers: police drew up a report

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12116 views

In the Rivne region, a 23-year-old girl danced to Russian music near portraits of fallen soldiers. The police drew up a report of administrative offense for disorderly conduct, and the girl admitted that she was sorry and apologized.

In the Rivne region, a 23-year-old girl danced to Russian music near portraits of fallen soldiers, law enforcement officers drew up an administrative report, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the Rivne region.

Details

It is known that the 23-year-old girl had previously come to the attention of law enforcement officers, as she had repeatedly left her place of residence, leaving her two young children with her grandmother.

While monitoring social media, the police found a video of a girl on the central square of the district center, where portraits of the fallen Heroes are installed, demonstrating obscene gestures to the music in the language of the aggressor state.

Community police officers together with SBU officers identified and tracked down the offender. It was a 23-year-old resident of Sarnia.

She confesses to the crime, regrets her actions and apologizes to the relatives of the fallen defenders.

Patrol policemen drew up a report of administrative offense against the resident of Sarny under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (disorderly conduct).

In Kyiv, a 16-year-old blogger danced to Russian music near the memorial to the Heavenly Hundred Heroes: law enforcement responds05.07.24, 16:19 • 11174 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

