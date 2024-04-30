In occupied Dzhankoy, 5 Russian Armed Forces servicemen were wounded in the night after an attack on the airfield - rosmedia

In Dzhankoy, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, 5 Russian servicemen were wounded after a missile attack on a military airfield last night, the Russian telegram channel ASTRA reports, citing a source, UNN reports.

Details

It is stated that tonight, April 30, allegedly "ballistic missiles" again attacked the military airfield "Dzhankoy" - the location of the helicopter regiment of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command of the Southern Military District, as reported by ASTRA sources in the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the occupied Crimea.

"Five soldiers were wounded in the attack," the statement said.

As indicated, a fire was reported at night at the military airfield in Dzhankoy. Residents also wrote about numerous explosions on social media. It is indicated that a representative of the occupation movement of the Horns said that the air defense allegedly "completely repelled the missile attack".

The airfield had already been attacked on April 17, when the fire was reportedly caught on footage of local residents.

