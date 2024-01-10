In occupied Crimea, guerrillas sabotage a collection point for aid to russian troops

In the occupied Crimea, Ukrainian partisans visited a collection point for aid for the occupiers and left several "surprises" for the russians. This is reported by the movement "ATESH", reports UNN.

Details

Members of the underground movement explain that the Spravedlyvist organization is engaged in illegal activities, supporting the war in Ukraine and collecting aid for the occupiers.

Activists from ATES Civil Force visited the site and also delivered some surprises for the racists. We hope they will like our gift very much. We condemn all organizations that support the occupiers and will oppose them as much as possible - The guerrillas emphasized.

Recall

Recently, the russian occupation forces in Crimea have begun to intensify preparations for the defense of the peninsula. According to the guerrillas, the occupiers are seriously considering the possibility of the Ukrainian Defense Forces approaching the peninsula.

Occupants reinforce air defense: guerrillas spot russian Pantsir-S1 SAM near Sevastopol