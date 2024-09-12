ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In Kyiv, the son of the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, who died at the front, said goodbye

Kyiv

 • 16613 views

The central synagogue of Kyiv honored the memory of Matityahu Samborsky, the son of the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine. He died at the front a week after the birth of his daughter, leaving behind a newborn child.

Today, on September 12, the central synagogue of Kyiv said goodbye to Matityahu Samborsky, the son of Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Asman, who died at the front. Writes UNN with reference to Suspilne. 

Matityahu Samborsky, the son of Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Asman, was killed at the front. Today, on September 12, he was honored in the central synagogue of Kyiv. 

The rabbi said that he and his wife adopted a boy named Anton in 2002, when he was 11 years old, and gave him a Jewish name, Matityahu.

In May of this year, his daughter was born, and a week later he was drafted into the army. His death became known in late August.

Recall 

UNN reported that the son of Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Asman, Matityahu Samborsky, was killed at the front. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

