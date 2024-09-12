In Kyiv, the son of the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, who died at the front, said goodbye

Today, on September 12, the central synagogue of Kyiv said goodbye to Matityahu Samborsky, the son of Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Asman, who died at the front. Writes UNN with reference to Suspilne.

The rabbi said that he and his wife adopted a boy named Anton in 2002, when he was 11 years old, and gave him a Jewish name, Matityahu.

In May of this year, his daughter was born, and a week later he was drafted into the army. His death became known in late August.

