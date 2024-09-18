In Kyiv, robbers used military uniforms for disguise: police deny detention of military personnel

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107267 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111647 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180832 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144723 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147380 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140596 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189109 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112220 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178907 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104825 views

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 40816 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 98669 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 69378 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 42602 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 60133 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180827 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189108 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178906 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206103 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194823 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145641 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145246 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149667 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140852 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157507 views
In Kyiv, robbers used military uniforms for disguise: police deny detention of military personnel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62301 views

The Kyiv police denied the information about the detention of military personnel in the capital. In fact, two apartment burglars were detained, one of whom was wearing a military uniform for disguise.

Telegram channels in the capital spread information about the alleged detention of the military. The police denied the report and said that two burglars were actually detained, one of whom was wearing a military uniform for disguise. UNN reported this with reference to a post by the Kyiv police in Telegram. 

In fact, Kyiv police detained two burglars in the Sviatoshynskyi district, one of whom wore a military uniform for disguise. The suspects have nothing to do with the country's defense forces

- police said. 

The details of the detention and more details were promised to be released later.

Prosecutor's Office: motives of man detained in connection with murder at Kyiv gas station are being established18.09.24, 10:27 • 12537 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

