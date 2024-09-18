In Kyiv, robbers used military uniforms for disguise: police deny detention of military personnel

Telegram channels in the capital spread information about the alleged detention of the military. The police denied the report and said that two burglars were actually detained, one of whom was wearing a military uniform for disguise. UNN reported this with reference to a post by the Kyiv police in Telegram.

In fact, Kyiv police detained two burglars in the Sviatoshynskyi district, one of whom wore a military uniform for disguise. The suspects have nothing to do with the country's defense forces - police said.

The details of the detention and more details were promised to be released later.

