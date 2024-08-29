In Kyiv region, RMA inspects the restoration of houses repaired with the support of international partners

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
March 1, 01:45 AM • 66000 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 78214 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 51664 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 101333 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 87719 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206231 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202370 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190628 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 217229 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 205131 views
11:06 AM • 13205 views
08:56 AM • 34191 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 151817 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 150973 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 154973 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17570 views

In the Kyiv region, the reconstruction of 5 apartment buildings in Irpin and Gorenka damaged by Russian troops continues. Upon completion, residents will be able to return to 263 apartments.

The restoration of residential buildings damaged by the occupation forces of the Russian Federation continues in the Kyiv region. representatives of the Kyiv RMA checked the progress of repair work. This was reported by UNN with reference to the KRMA.

Details

First Deputy Head of the CRSA Mykola Boyko with the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk and IOM representatives inspected the reconstruction of 5 houses in Irpin and Horenka, which continues with the assistance of the International Organization for Migration and the Government of Germany

- The Kyiv regional military administration said. 

The RMA explains that in Irpin at 162-1 and 160-2 Severynivska Street, the contractor is completing the exterior works. The builders have already strengthened the supporting structures and floor slabs. They have also replaced damaged windows, insulated the facades and are completing roof repairs. Later, the specialists will start repairing the damaged apartments.

According to the project, the apartments will have their utilities replaced, balconies restored, plumbing installed, and finishing work done.

Instead, construction is scheduled to begin at 12 Gostomelske Shosse Street after the contractor is selected. 

In Horenka, two multi-storey buildings need major repairs. At 21 Sadova Street, restoration work is underway. At the same time, the reconstruction of another building is only at the initial stage.

The contractor is delaying the work, so the customer will choose a new contractor for the reconstruction.  

After the restoration of 5 houses, the residents of 263 apartments will be able to return here. We are constantly communicating with IOM representatives, communities and residents to restore the destroyed property as soon as possible

- said the First Deputy Head of CRSA.

Recall

The Kapitoshka kindergarten, which was damaged by Russian troops, has been restored in the village of Kozarovychi in Kyiv Oblast. The facility is designed for 75 children, has modern equipment, and uses the shelter of a neighboring gymnasium.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv region

