In Kyiv region, RMA inspects the restoration of houses repaired with the support of international partners

The restoration of residential buildings damaged by the occupation forces of the Russian Federation continues in the Kyiv region. representatives of the Kyiv RMA checked the progress of repair work. This was reported by UNN with reference to the KRMA.

Details

First Deputy Head of the CRSA Mykola Boyko with the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk and IOM representatives inspected the reconstruction of 5 houses in Irpin and Horenka, which continues with the assistance of the International Organization for Migration and the Government of Germany - The Kyiv regional military administration said.

The RMA explains that in Irpin at 162-1 and 160-2 Severynivska Street, the contractor is completing the exterior works. The builders have already strengthened the supporting structures and floor slabs. They have also replaced damaged windows, insulated the facades and are completing roof repairs. Later, the specialists will start repairing the damaged apartments.

According to the project, the apartments will have their utilities replaced, balconies restored, plumbing installed, and finishing work done.

Instead, construction is scheduled to begin at 12 Gostomelske Shosse Street after the contractor is selected.

In Horenka, two multi-storey buildings need major repairs. At 21 Sadova Street, restoration work is underway. At the same time, the reconstruction of another building is only at the initial stage.

The contractor is delaying the work, so the customer will choose a new contractor for the reconstruction.

After the restoration of 5 houses, the residents of 263 apartments will be able to return here. We are constantly communicating with IOM representatives, communities and residents to restore the destroyed property as soon as possible - said the First Deputy Head of CRSA.

Recall

The Kapitoshka kindergarten, which was damaged by Russian troops, has been restored in the village of Kozarovychi in Kyiv Oblast. The facility is designed for 75 children, has modern equipment, and uses the shelter of a neighboring gymnasium.