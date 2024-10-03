In Kyiv region, a man shot at a security guard of a residential complex: police notified of suspicion

Police in Kyiv region have served a notice of suspicion to a man who shot twice at a security guard of a residential complex. This was reported by the Kyiv Region Police, according to UNN.

Details

In Irpin, during a conflict, a 24-year-old drunken man shot a security guard of a residential complex twice in the leg. The incident occurred after a 46-year-old local resident reprimanded the young man for being too loud. The guard tried to intervene but was hit, after which the attacker pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The wounded man managed to get to the security post, where he called the police and paramedics. Law enforcement officers detained the attacker and seized a registered pistol from him.

The offender faces up to seven years in prison for hooliganism with weapons.

