In Kyiv, a trolleybus was set on fire from the inside

A trolleybus caught fire in Kyiv's Troyeschyna district. The preliminary cause of the fire is arson from inside the cabin. UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

A trolleybus on route 37A caught fire in Troyeschyna. All passengers left the vehicle in time. None of the passengers sought medical assistance - the statement said.

According to Kyivpastrans, the trolleybus was in good condition and had undergone the necessary maintenance before going on the route.

According to the preliminary version, the fire was caused by arson from inside the car. Kyivpastrans specialists, rescue services, medics and law enforcement agencies are currently working at the scene , the message says.

