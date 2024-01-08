In Kyiv, a trolleybus was set on fire from the inside
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv's Troyeschyna district, a trolleybus was set on fire from the inside; none of the passengers were injured. Arson is suspected, law enforcement is investigating.
A trolleybus caught fire in Kyiv's Troyeschyna district. The preliminary cause of the fire is arson from inside the cabin. UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.
A trolleybus on route 37A caught fire in Troyeschyna. All passengers left the vehicle in time. None of the passengers sought medical assistance
According to Kyivpastrans, the trolleybus was in good condition and had undergone the necessary maintenance before going on the route.
According to the preliminary version, the fire was caused by arson from inside the car. Kyivpastrans specialists, rescue services, medics and law enforcement agencies are currently working at the scene
Addendum
On the night of January 7, an accident occurred on a water supply line in Kyiv's Borshchahivka district .