In Kiev and the region tomorrow rain is possible, thunderstorms in some places

In the capital and in the Kiev region on Monday, June 24, Cloudy weather is expected, short-term rains are possible. About it UNN reports with reference to the information of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Forecasters predict that tomorrow it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation at night, short-term rain in the afternoon, and thunderstorms in some places in the region.

The wind is north-westerly, 7-12 M/s. the temperature is 13-18° at night, 21-26° in the afternoon; in Kiev, 15-17° at night, 23-25°in the afternoon.

Tomorrow it will be cloudy throughout Ukraine, Rain is expected in some places