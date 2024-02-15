ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
In January, UAH 37 billion was spent on pensions and other payments, they are made on time and in full - Ministry of Finance

In January, UAH 37 billion was spent on pensions and other payments, they are made on time and in full - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25520 views

The Government of Ukraine allocated UAH 37 billion for social payments in January 2024, including UAH 20.9 billion for pensions and UAH 4.7 billion for benefits and subsidies, and payments were made on time and in full.

Since the beginning of the year, UAH 37 billion has been allocated for social payments in Ukraine, including UAH 20.9 billion for pensions, UAH 4.7 billion for benefits and subsidies, payments are made on time and in full, the Ministry of Finance reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"In January 2024, UAH 36.92 billion was allocated from the state budget for social payments," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Finance, these funds have been allocated:

  • UAH 20.9 billion - to finance the payment of pensions, bonuses and increases to pensions granted under pension programs, and the Pension Fund's deficit;
  • UAH 8.5 billion - for social protection of citizens in difficult life circumstances, including payments:

- about 470 thousand people with disabilities since childhood and children with disabilities;

- more than 2.5 million people for housing for internally displaced persons;

  • UAH 1.0 billion - to support low-income families, including payments to more than 155 thousand low-income families;
  • UAH 4.7 billion - provision of benefits and housing subsidies to citizens, including the payment of benefits and housing subsidies to more than 3.2 million households;
  • UAH 1.8 billion - for social protection of children and families, including payments:

- more than 14 thousand recipients of maternity benefits;

- to more than 611 thousand people for childbirth assistance;

- to almost 2 thousand people to pay child adoption assistance;

- about 50 thousand recipients of child benefits for single mothers;

- UAH 0.02 billion for social protection of people with disabilities.

Thanks to international support, the government is able to provide social support to our citizens in times of war. Payments are made on time and in full. This year, social support expenditures are the second largest after security and defense expenditures. We continue to guarantee social support and provide effective and targeted support to socially vulnerable groups of the population

- commented Deputy Minister of Finance Roman Yermolychev.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

