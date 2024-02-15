In January, UAH 37 billion was spent on pensions and other payments, they are made on time and in full - Ministry of Finance

Since the beginning of the year, UAH 37 billion has been allocated for social payments in Ukraine, including UAH 20.9 billion for pensions, UAH 4.7 billion for benefits and subsidies, payments are made on time and in full, the Ministry of Finance reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"In January 2024, UAH 36.92 billion was allocated from the state budget for social payments," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Finance, these funds have been allocated:

- about 470 thousand people with disabilities since childhood and children with disabilities;

- more than 2.5 million people for housing for internally displaced persons;

- more than 14 thousand recipients of maternity benefits;

- to more than 611 thousand people for childbirth assistance;

- to almost 2 thousand people to pay child adoption assistance;

- about 50 thousand recipients of child benefits for single mothers;

- UAH 0.02 billion for social protection of people with disabilities.

Thanks to international support, the government is able to provide social support to our citizens in times of war. Payments are made on time and in full. This year, social support expenditures are the second largest after security and defense expenditures. We continue to guarantee social support and provide effective and targeted support to socially vulnerable groups of the population