Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In August alone, the occupiers fired over 2.2 thousand times in Sumy region

In August alone, the occupiers fired over 2.2 thousand times in Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

russians fired more than 2,200 times at Sumy region in August. About 22,000 people have been evacuated from the dangerous areas, and their number will continue to grow.

In August, the russians fired over 2,000 times at settlements and territories in Sumy region. As of today, up to 22 thousand people have been displaced from the dangerous areas, and the number of evacuees will continue to grow. This was reported by the head of the Sumy RMA Volodymyr Artyukh, according to UNN.

Details

Volodymyr Artyukh, Head of the Sumy RMA, met with Matthias Schmale, UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine. During the meeting, they discussed the humanitarian needs of Sumy region and the prospects for involving international  organizations in implementing projects in the areas of education, medicine, support for veterans and internally displaced persons.

According to Artyukh, Sumy region is actively involved in working with international organizations, and such cooperation is extremely important for the border region, which suffers daily from shelling by its hostile neighbor.

Since the beginning of the year, Russians have fired more than 10,000 times at the territories of Sumy region. And throughout the entire last year, there were 8,000 such attacks

- RMA said in a statement.

Artyukh noted that in August, the Russians fired more than 2,200 times at settlements and territories of Sumy region.

Occupants shelled nine communities in Sumy region: 47 explosions recorded01.09.24, 10:29 • 28753 views

In August alone, the Russians fired more than 2,200 times at settlements and territories in Sumy region. The enemy is using powerful weapons against the civilian population, dropping guided aerial bombs and FPV drones. To protect people, we are evacuating them, and have managed to move up to 22,000 people out of the danger zone. And we understand that the number of evacuees will continue to grow

- said the head of RMA.

According to Artyukh, in terms of cooperation with international and non-governmental organizations, Sumy region is focused on meeting the needs of internally displaced persons whose homes were destroyed by the enemy.

In particular, there is already an agreement to install 10 modular houses for 70 IDPs in Sumy district, and construction of a modular town for 100 people in Sumy is scheduled to begin in early September. The project is funded with the support of the Swedish Red Cross.

In addition to supporting internally displaced persons, we hope to receive assistance from international partners in creating and equipping veterans' centers and repairing the regional children's hospital

- emphasized Artyukh.

Schmale, who was appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine in August, emphasized the importance of building shelters in educational institutions.

Almost 200 settlements in Sumy region are to be evacuated: how and where to go to leave the region30.08.24, 13:39 • 16724 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

