“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102465 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102892 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110886 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113464 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135469 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104554 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138140 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103856 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113504 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117029 views

In 2024, the enemy lost twice as many personnel as in the previous two years of the war - Syrian

In 2024, the enemy lost twice as many personnel as in the previous two years of the war - Syrian

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25891 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported total losses of the russian army in 2024 - more than 434 thousand people. Of these, about 150 thousand were killed.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky said that in 2024, the total losses of the russian army amounted to more than 434 thousand people, of whom about 150 thousand were killed. He said this in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko, UNN reports.

According to our estimates, total enemy losses amounted to more than 434 thousand personnel. Of these, about 150 thousand were killed. This is for 2024. During this year of hostilities, he lost more than in the previous 2 years of the war

- said the head of the Armed Forces.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising