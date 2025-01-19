In 2024, the enemy lost twice as many personnel as in the previous two years of the war - Syrian

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky said that in 2024, the total losses of the russian army amounted to more than 434 thousand people, of whom about 150 thousand were killed. He said this in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko, UNN reports.

According to our estimates, total enemy losses amounted to more than 434 thousand personnel. Of these, about 150 thousand were killed. This is for 2024. During this year of hostilities, he lost more than in the previous 2 years of the war - said the head of the Armed Forces.

